Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EGO. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

EGO stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 2,507,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,394. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.