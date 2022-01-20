Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB set a C$9.50 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.86.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.44. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.52 and a twelve month high of C$17.28.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$300.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

