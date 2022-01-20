Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ECIFY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Shares of Electricité de France stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $3.02.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.