Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $160.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.38.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock opened at $136.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.89. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $355,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,314 shares of company stock worth $3,534,982 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after acquiring an additional 323,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after acquiring an additional 600,788 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.