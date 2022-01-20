ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZIL2. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.10 ($16.02).

Shares of ZIL2 stock opened at €11.37 ($12.92) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.60. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €10.08 ($11.45) and a 52-week high of €18.18 ($20.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $720.40 million and a PE ratio of 17.05.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

