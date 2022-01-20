eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Get eMagin alerts:

Shares of EMAN opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.65. eMagin has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eMagin will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 18,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $49,555.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $233,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,459 shares of company stock valued at $454,754. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of eMagin by 39.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eMagin by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eMagin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 152,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eMagin by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 40,864 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eMagin (EMAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.