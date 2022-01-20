Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Update

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Enova International alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,093. Enova International has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,441 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Enova International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.