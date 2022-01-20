Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.43

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.43 and last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 2175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

