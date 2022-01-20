Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.43

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.43 and last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 2175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55.
In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
