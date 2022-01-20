Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,358. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.16 and its 200 day moving average is $130.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Entegris by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Entegris by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Entegris by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

