Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Envista were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Envista by 21,395.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,469 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,391 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Envista by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Envista by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NVST opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

