Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,895. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

