Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Choice Properties REIT’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$316.08 million for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

