Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.28 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.54 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.52.

UNH stock opened at $462.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $470.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company has a market cap of $435.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.