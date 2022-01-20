Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.54 per share for the year.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DEA. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

DEA stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 316,529 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $38,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

