Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

Shares of FNV opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1,595.6% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

