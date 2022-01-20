Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Equity Residential by 174.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 646,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after buying an additional 411,129 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 32,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 125,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 340.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 237,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 183,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $89.13 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

