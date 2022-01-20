Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

ERAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Erasca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Erasca has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.