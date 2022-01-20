Erika Schraner Purchases 10,037 Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) insider Erika Schraner acquired 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.86) per share, with a total value of £50,486.11 ($68,885.40).

Shares of Bytes Technology Group stock opened at GBX 506 ($6.90) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 54.09. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 346.98 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 588.50 ($8.03). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 551.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 516.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.87) price objective for the company.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

