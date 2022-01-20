ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Update

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth $211,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESSA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.61. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,243. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $184.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.43.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

