Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 133,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXMT opened at $31.25 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

