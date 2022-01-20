Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,124 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN opened at $18.86 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.90.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.