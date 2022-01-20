Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $145.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average of $161.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.47.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

