Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,433 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PID. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 496,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 229,883 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $1,842,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $1,325,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,762,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

