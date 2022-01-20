Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $94.20 on Thursday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $78.40 and a 12 month high of $97.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.