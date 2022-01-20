Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes $571,000 Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,292,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,800 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $7,128,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 185,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 169,093 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

