ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Acquired by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000.

NYSEARCA:MJ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.39. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,942. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

