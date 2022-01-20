ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Acquired by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MJ. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,942. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $34.58.

