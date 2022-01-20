Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for about 2.9% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 693.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.68.

In other Etsy news, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,661 shares of company stock worth $63,709,840. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy stock traded up $8.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.04. The stock had a trading volume of 60,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,019. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

