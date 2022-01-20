Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 12,364,208 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of £9.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

