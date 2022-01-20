European Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:EBACU) Shares Up 0.2%

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 1,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBACU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 13.7% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 65,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 20.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 73.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 40,253 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 180.4% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 115,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 74,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,098,000.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

