Evedo (EVED) Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Evedo has a market cap of $1.42 million and $714,549.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00114062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.