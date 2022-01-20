EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.04

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 12.04 and last traded at 12.04, with a volume of 45 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 12.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 23.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is 17.70.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The company had revenue of 128.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 123.37 million. Research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $1,758,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $5,335,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $9,070,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,632,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

