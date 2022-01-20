Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,577 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive comprises about 4.1% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,740 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 83.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,935 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.24. 218,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,047,768. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $166.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.23.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.59.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

