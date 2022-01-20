Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,343 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. Square comprises approximately 1.7% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 21.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.37. 167,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,227,948. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.76.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total transaction of $1,294,753.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock worth $8,273,921 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.83.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.