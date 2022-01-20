Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,776,177. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.06. 27,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,465. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.00. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.