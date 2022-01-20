Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been given a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on Evotec in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Evotec in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Evotec in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Evotec in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Evotec alerts:

EVT opened at €36.05 ($40.97) on Thursday. Evotec has a one year low of €27.80 ($31.59) and a one year high of €45.83 ($52.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €40.81 and its 200-day moving average is €40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 24.10.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.