Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €50.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been given a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVT. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Evotec in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on Evotec in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €36.05 ($40.97) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.49. Evotec has a 52-week low of €27.80 ($31.59) and a 52-week high of €45.83 ($52.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

