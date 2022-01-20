Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Pi Financial

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) was downgraded by research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of EXN stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.37. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 112.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Excellon Resources will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

