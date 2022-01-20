Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,034 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,044 shares of company stock worth $30,816,533. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

EXPE stock opened at $176.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.11.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

