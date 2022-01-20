Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after buying an additional 368,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after buying an additional 320,132 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.02 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.23.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.