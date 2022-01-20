Extreme Networks (EXTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Extreme Networks to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Extreme Networks has set its Q2 guidance at $0.14-0.21 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.140-$0.210 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Extreme Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXTR opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.89. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,741. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 209,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

