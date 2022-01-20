F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 177,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.49.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

