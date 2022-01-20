F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

FNB opened at $13.45 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 177,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

