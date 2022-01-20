F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F45 Training Holdings Inc. offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FXLV. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

F45 Training stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19. F45 Training has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that F45 Training will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 39.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

