Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.78.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

