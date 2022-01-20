Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $58.39, but opened at $60.92. Fastenal shares last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 51,925 shares traded.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after buying an additional 807,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,958,000 after buying an additional 386,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,940,000 after buying an additional 775,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,255,000 after buying an additional 118,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04.

About Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

