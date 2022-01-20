Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Hits $1.00

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00058279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.66 or 0.07452521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00063474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,226.42 or 0.99628872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00066302 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.