Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) PT Raised to GBX 3,560 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,560 ($48.57) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FEVR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 3,350 ($45.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.84) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,601.11 ($35.49).

FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,587 ($35.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,663.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,485.28. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 2,039 ($27.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,871 ($39.17).

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($33.87) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($27,261.70).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

