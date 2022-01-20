Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 3,350 ($45.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($30.02) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,825.00.

FQVTF opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

