FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 7,618 shares of FG Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $188,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,317 shares of company stock worth $280,868 in the last 90 days. 61.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FG Financial Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FG Financial Group by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FG Financial Group by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

FGF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,464. FG Financial Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.13) million for the quarter.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

